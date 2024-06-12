GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Up 4.1%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $31.85. Approximately 482,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,976,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GCT shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

In other news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock valued at $49,256,053. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.