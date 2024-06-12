Gibson Capital LLC Sells 15,114 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Gibson Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,114 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.1% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,613,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 584,272 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 656,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 541,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

