Gibson Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 948,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,034,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 4,795,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

