Gibson Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $244.69. 241,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,526. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.93 and a 200 day moving average of $237.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.