Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.17% of Genesis Energy worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 26.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GEL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 45,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 176.48%.

Genesis Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.