General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in General Motors by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in General Motors by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,327,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,966,000 after purchasing an additional 558,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,176,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,153,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 868,038 shares of company stock worth $37,904,396 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

