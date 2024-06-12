General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 0.7%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $162.94 and last traded at $161.44. Approximately 1,061,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,316,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

General Electric Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

