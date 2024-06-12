General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.49

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 4002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Insider Activity at General American Investors

In related news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $169,364.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,852.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,397 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $157,558.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $169,364.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $256,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co lifted its position in General American Investors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in General American Investors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in General American Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.