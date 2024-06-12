Garner Asset Management Corp Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,763,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,514.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 319,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,706,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,442,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.61. 1,439,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,030,015. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

