Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.81. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.60 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

