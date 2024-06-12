Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $97,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,773,000 after acquiring an additional 276,259 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,919,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. 206,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,110. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

