Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $317,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 149,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,355. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

