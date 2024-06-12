Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $253,000 in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in O-I Glass by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 39.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,140,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 877,172 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,051,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OI

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.