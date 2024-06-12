Garner Asset Management Corp Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,173,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,202,000 after buying an additional 43,479 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 473,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,610,000 after buying an additional 443,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.54. 1,526,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,080,205. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

