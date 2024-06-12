Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Galecto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.22. Galecto has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. On average, research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.