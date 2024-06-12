G999 (G999) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.98

G999 (G999) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $23.98 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00048429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00015467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000885 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

