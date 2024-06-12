FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Trading 4.8% Higher

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 320,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 995,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $814.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.35.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.19%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIP. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

