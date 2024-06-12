FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP reduced its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,688 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation makes up 0.6% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.22% of FTAI Aviation worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.17. 668,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,505. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

