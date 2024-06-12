FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.63% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS YJUN traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 39,671 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $164.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.