FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.7% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 741,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 164,043 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 57.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 271.2% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 88,428 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 3.3 %

FSK traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. 2,116,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,128. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

