Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 0.5 %

FMS opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. Analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 202,991 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

