Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 193,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 56,157 shares.The stock last traded at $47.51 and had previously closed at $46.97.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,925,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493,880 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 92.46% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $829,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

