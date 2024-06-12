Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 123.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. 94,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,144. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,475.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

