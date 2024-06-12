Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 9,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $18.73.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
