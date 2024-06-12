Foresight Enterprise VCT to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 (LON:FTF)

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:FTF traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 60 ($0.76). 11,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.54. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 64 ($0.81). The firm has a market cap of £164.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,537.50 and a beta of -0.04.

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

