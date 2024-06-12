FNB Bancorp, Inc. (FBIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

FNB Bancorp Stock Performance

OTC FBIP remained flat at $60.52 on Wednesday. FNB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38.

About FNB Bancorp

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

