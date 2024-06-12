Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stake Lessened by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,263 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up 0.8% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned 0.05% of Fluor worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fluor by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. 1,862,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,616. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLR. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

