Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $22.60

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $23.95. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 378,383 shares trading hands.

FLNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fluence Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,476,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 52,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

