First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $325.00 at Oppenheimer

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $271.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.72.

FSLR opened at $294.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $294.58.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,081 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,013 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $101,157,000 after purchasing an additional 210,947 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,007 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

