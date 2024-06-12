First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,248 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.97.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $469.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

