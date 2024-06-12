First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $10.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,716. The firm has a market cap of $343.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.31 and its 200 day moving average is $350.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

