First Long Island Investors LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.5% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.29. 3,814,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,836,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.94 and its 200-day moving average is $162.36. The company has a market cap of $238.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $217.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

