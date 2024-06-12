First Long Island Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $245.27. The company had a trading volume of 153,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.93 and its 200 day moving average is $237.01.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

