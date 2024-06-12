First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 179,486 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179,486 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. 366,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,668. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

