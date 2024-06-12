First Light Asset Management LLC Has $20.02 Million Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 646,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Insmed accounts for 1.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Insmed worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 6.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Insmed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Insmed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 88,589 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Insmed by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. 1,340,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,007. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.12. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

