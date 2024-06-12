First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 957,996 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957,996 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sonendo worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NYSE SONX traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Sonendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.22). Sonendo had a negative net margin of 130.16% and a negative return on equity of 150.01%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sonendo, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

