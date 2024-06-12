First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 74,377 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,377 shares during the quarter. TELA Bio comprises about 1.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TELA Bio worth $16,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. 24,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TELA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

