First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.0 %

INTC opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

