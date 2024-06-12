First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes $518,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond GME: Top 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Better Than GameStop
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.