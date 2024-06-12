First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes $296,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 249.8% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 645,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $468.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.00 and its 200 day moving average is $428.64. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $468.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.