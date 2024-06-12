First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes $2.22 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 717.5% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

ROP opened at $555.72 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.13 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

