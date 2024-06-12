First Financial Bankshares Inc Purchases New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 598,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

MAR stock opened at $232.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.03 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.