First Financial Bankshares Inc Invests $402,000 in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,685 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 34,571 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HTLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

