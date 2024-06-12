First Financial Bankshares Inc Invests $1.53 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $318.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.20.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.