First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys Shares of 1,712 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $575.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

