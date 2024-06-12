First Financial Bankshares Inc Acquires New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in McKesson by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in McKesson by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,969,000 after buying an additional 272,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $591.17 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $389.48 and a 1 year high of $592.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.00 and a 200 day moving average of $513.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,687 shares of company stock valued at $15,982,093. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

