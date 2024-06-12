First Capital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

First Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FCAP traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. 2,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $101.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Capital in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

