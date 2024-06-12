Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.40 Per Share

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity China Special’s previous dividend of $6.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FCSS traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 216 ($2.75). 944,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,319. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.92. Fidelity China Special has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.20 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246 ($3.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,359.88.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

