Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.40 Per Share

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity China Special’s previous dividend of $6.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fidelity China Special Price Performance
Shares of FCSS traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 216 ($2.75). 944,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,319. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.92. Fidelity China Special has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.20 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246 ($3.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,359.88.
About Fidelity China Special
