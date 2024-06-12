FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

FFW Stock Performance

FFW stock remained flat at $35.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. FFW has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.