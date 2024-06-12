FantasyGold (FGC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $27,787.29

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $27,787.29 and approximately $0.94 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00020155 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

